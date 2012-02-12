SYDNEY Feb 12 Australia's latest floods
disaster will have a minimal economic impact nationally despite
some damage to rail lines, mines and crops in certain areas,
Treasurer Wayne Swan said on Sunday.
In recent weeks record floods have swamped large areas of
New South Wales and Queensland states, prompting fears of a
repeat of last year's historic disaster, which put a significant
dent in Australia's GDP for the financial year to June 2011.
"Despite the terrible impact on affected communities, we're
not expecting the flooding to have a significant impact on the
national economy at this stage," Swan wrote in a regular
economic note.
"While the heavy rainfall has resulted in the temporary
closure of several rail lines and caused disruption to some coal
mines, it hasn't caused any significant disruptions to major
coal mining operations in the Bowen Basin or the Hunter Valley.
"And while some crops are likely to be affected by the
damage to farm land, Treasury advises the impact on the supply
and prices of fresh produce is not expected to be great."
Swan said Australia's economy continued to do well,
forecasting output in the key resources sector would increase by
around 77 percent by 2020.
The floods forced thousands of people from their homes and
killed one person.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Julia Gillard toured the
flood-hit town of St George in Queensland, where she said A$1.9
billion ($2.0 billion) of funding had been released to the state
government in recent days to help it combat the latest disaster.
