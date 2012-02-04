SYDNEY Feb 4 Thousands of Australians were cut
off by floodwaters on Saturday as heavy rain broke river banks
across the vast eastern outback and some families battled with
deadly snakes for rooftops, rescuers said.
More than 11,000 people in Queensland state alone have been
isolated a year after flash floods across Queensland and New
South Wales killed around 35 people, swamped 30,000 houses and
wiped out crops, roads, bridges and railway lines.
Rescue workers said river levels in some areas were again
hitting levels not seen for half a century, taking a heavy toll
on cotton, sugarcane, soybean and corn crops.
Flood warnings were current for dozens of rivers in New
South Wales and Queensland, with some reaching flood levels of
above 13 metres, weather forecasters said.
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has predicted flooding
will continue for days -- or even weeks in some areas.
In the worst affected region, the north of New South Wales,
the town of Moree had been cut off, rescue workers said.
Rooftop rescues and air drops by helicopter and fixed-wing
aircraft have been under way, with residents sometimes fighting
for space with snakes also trying get to higher ground.
"The worst affected areas for us are around Moree, where we
have around 10,000 people who are isolated," Phil Campbell, a
spokesman for the State Emergency Service, told Reuters.
More than 2,000 people had been evacuated around the state
with more than 16,000 cut off, he said.
Government officials have issued a string of evacuation
warnings in the last few days. Hundreds of properties would be
unsafe to return to immediately even once waters receded,
Campbell said.
"We were told there were quite a lot of snakes trying to get
up on the roofs to get to higher ground," Campbell said.
Government agencies have set up makeshift shelters in both
states for evacuees. In Queensland, the towns of Roma and
Charleville have been badly hit, with St George expected to see
a major river rise soon.
Authorities were carefully watching levees set up around
some communities to hold back floodwaters.
On the northeastern coast, up to 180 mm more rain fell
overnight around Townsville.
Last year's flood disaster also inundated coal mines,
pushing up coal prices. Four coal mines were closed on Friday.
