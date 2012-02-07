BRIEF-China Vanke gets Shenzhen authorities' approval for share transfer deal
* Says it gets Shenzhen SASAC approval for share transfer deal
SYDNEY Feb 7 Industry body Cotton Australia said it still expects a record national cotton harvest of about 5 million bales this year despite a week-long deluge in major growing regions that was threatening yields.
"There will be damage, but cotton crops are fairly resistant and we're still expecting around 5 million bales," the group's national director of communications, David Bone told Reuters.
A 5 million-bale harvest would far outpace last year's record 4 million bales.
In Australia, one bale equals 500 pounds. Bale weights vary in other cotton producing countries due to differing moisture content when cotton is compressed. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
* Says it gets Shenzhen SASAC approval for share transfer deal
NEW YORK, June 12 The U.S. banking industry is about to launch its answer to the popular mobile payments app Venmo, in what is likely to be the biggest change in years in how individuals exchange funds digitally.