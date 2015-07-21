By Colin Packham
| SYDNEY, July 21
SYDNEY, July 21 Australia will introduce
mandatory country-of-origin food labelling from 2016, Prime
Minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday, a move given impetus by a
hepatitis outbreak earlier in the year blamed on contaminated
berries from China.
Under the new rules, food labels will show consumers where
products are made, grown or packaged, Abbott told reporters in
Canberra.
Domestically produced products will have a green and gold
kangaroo logo, alongside a bar chart showing the proportions of
ingredients coming from Australia.
Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce dismissed any criticism
of xenophobia, insisting the new law was simply closing a
loophole.
"In the past, it was always a case of frustration where you
would pick up a can and it would say something like 'made in
Australia'. The overwhelming sentiment of that statement was
that obviously this product is Australian. Then, on greater
investigation, it became apparent it was anything but
Australian," Joyce said.
"It might have been put into a can in Australia but that is
as far as it went. What this does is it gives you a clear
understanding."
Abbott said companies would be encouraged to go further and
identify the origin of key ingredients.
When country-of-origin labelling was proposed in February,
some analysts said the laws could contravene World Trade
Organization (WTO) rules.
The WTO has ruled against similar labelling in the beef
sector in the United States on the grounds that it favoured
domestic livestock.
Abbott said he was confident the new regulations would
satisfy WTO rules and Joyce insisted the U.S. case was not
comparable.
Producers are increasingly emphasising their Australian
credentials. A Roy Morgan poll in 2013 showed that more than 60
percent of Australians sometimes bought products because they
were made in Australia even when they were more expensive than
imported goods.
The hepatitis A outbreak in February involved berries grown
in China and packed there in a factory where poor hygiene and
tainted water may have caused the health problems.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)