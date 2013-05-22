SYDNEY May 23 Ford Motor Co is set to
announce it is closing its two Australian auto plants and will
cease production in the country by 2016 as it struggles with
sliding sales, high costs and a strong Australian dollar, local
media reported on Thursday.
Ford is set to close its engine plant in Geelong and its
assembly plant in Broadmeadows, both in the state of Victoria,
News Ltd reported.
Ford was not immediately available for comment but had
planned an announcement for later on Thursday, according to the
report. The Australian Manufacturing Workers Union said it was
preparing to make a statement.
Ford has been in Australia since 1925 and employs more than
3,000 people, according to its website.
Last month General Motors Holden, the Australian unit of
General Motors Co, said it was cutting 500 jobs, or 18
percent of its workforce, as the unprecedented strength of the
Australian dollar left it unable to compete with foreign rivals.