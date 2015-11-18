(Adds details throughout)
By Lincoln Feast and Colin Packham
SYDNEY Nov 19 Australia on Thursday blocked the
sale of the country's largest landowner, private farming group
S. Kidman and Co, to foreign investors, saying an agricultural
area the size of South Korea should remain in Australian hands.
Ownership of farmland is a sensitive political issue in
Australia amid concerns that foreign buyers are snapping up
properties to cash in on a boom in food demand from Asia.
S. Kidman and Co's 10 cattle stations cover more than
100,000 sq km (25 million acres) of land spread across Western
Australia, the Northern Territory, Queensland and South
Australia.
The privately owned company said in April it was looking to
sell its cattle operations, which hold an average herd of
185,000 cattle, to raise cash for other businesses and
investments.
Local media reported that two Chinese companies, Genius Link
Asset and Shanghai Pengxin, were leading the race to secure S.
Kidman in a deal expected to be worth about A$350 million ($250
million).
S. Kidman's largest station, Anna Creek, is partly located
on the Woomera Prohibited Area (WPA), a weapons testing range in
South Australia.
"Given the size and significance of the total portfolio of
Kidman properties along with the national security issues around
access to the WPA, I have determined, after taking advice from
FIRB, that it would be contrary to Australia's national interest
for a foreign person to acquire S. Kidman and Co in its current
form," Treasurer Scott Morrison said in a statement.
S. Kidman was not immediately available for comment.
Morrison said all bidders had now withdrawn their FIRB
applications and it was up to the vendor to decide how to
proceed with the sale of the business or parts of it.
Concerned it is losing control of its food security,
Australia in February slashed the amount beyond which land
purchases would require regulatory approval and said a registry
of foreign land ownership would be set up.
From March 1, foreign purchases of agricultural land over
A$15 million ($12.5 million) are subject to regulatory approval
from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.
($1 = 1.4067 Australian dollars)
