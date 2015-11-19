(Adds comments from S.Kidman CEO)
By Lincoln Feast and Colin Packham
SYDNEY Nov 19 Australia on Thursday blocked the
sale of the country's largest landowner, private farming group
S. Kidman and Co, to foreign investors, saying an agricultural
area the size of South Korea should remain in Australian hands.
Ownership of farmland is a sensitive political issue in
Australia amid concerns that foreign buyers are snapping up
properties to cash in on a boom in food demand from Asia.
Kidman's 10 cattle stations cover more than 100,000 sq km
(25 million acres) of land spread across Western Australia, the
Northern Territory, Queensland and South Australia.
The privately owned company said in April it was looking to
sell its cattle operations, which hold an average herd of
185,000 cattle, to raise cash for other businesses and
investments.
Local media reported that two Chinese companies, Genius Link
Asset and Shanghai Pengxin, were leading the race to secure
Kidman in a deal expected to be worth about A$350 million ($250
million).
The group's largest station, Anna Creek, is partly located
on the Woomera Prohibited Area (WPA), a weapons testing range in
South Australia.
Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison said in a statement a
sale to foreign investors in the current form would be contrary
to the national interest given the "size and significance" of
the Kidman properties. He also cited national security issues.
Greg Campbell, Kidman's chief executive, said the company
was surprised by the government's decision.
"We need to go back to discussions with the Commonwealth and
find out some more specifics to see whether it is possible for
our bidders to find ways around those concerns," Campbell told
Reuters.
"Some of the solutions may be to take some Australian
content into their bids, basically to take in Australian
partners," he said.
"It may possible to sub-divide the Woomera rocket range out
and sell it separately, or it may be possible to limit the type
of activities that go on with the Anna Creek facility."
Morrison said all bidders had now withdrawn their FIRB
applications and it was up to the vendor to decide how to
proceed with the sale of the business or parts of it.
Concerned it is losing control of its food security,
Australia in February slashed the amount beyond which land
purchases would require regulatory approval and said a registry
of foreign land ownership would be set up.
From March 1, foreign purchases of agricultural land over
A$15 million ($12.5 million) are subject to regulatory approval
from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.
In 2013, Australia rejected a A$2.8 billion ($2.0 billion)
takeover of grain handler GrainCorp Ltd by U.S. giant
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
($1 = 1.4041 Australian dollars)
