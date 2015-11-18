SYDNEY Nov 19 Australia has blocked the sale of
the country's largest landowner, private farming group S. Kidman
and Co, to any foreign investor, saying the proposed sale would
be contrary to the national interest.
Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison said he had blocked the
sale on the advice of the Foreign Investment Review Board
because of the size of the company's landownings and the
ownership of a pastoral lease within a sensitive weapons testing
range in South Australia.
S. Kidman owns more than 100,000 sq km of land across 10
cattle stations, with an average herd of 185,000 cattle.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Kevin Liffey)