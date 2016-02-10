SYDNEY Feb 10 It seemed like a sure-fire bet a
few weeks ago: Abandon the yen and euro for the high-yielding
Australian dollar. Yet these positions have been blown out of
the water this week, proving that interest rate differentials
are not everything when choosing a winner in the currency
market.
Turning bearish on the yen after the Bank of Japan's (BOJ)
shock adoption of negative interest rates, and selling euro as
European yields sank deeper into negative territory were
popular. Buying the Aussie dollar was a natural fit, given
Australia's relatively plump and steady 2.0 percent cash rate.
But the Aussie is now staring at its 2012 low against the
yen, having shed nearly six yen in as many sessions.
The euro is flirting with A$1.6100, nearly 10 Aussie
cents higher in just two weeks.
At the heart of these counterintuitive moves are current
account surpluses - a currency factor that is often glossed
over, but which comes into its own when combined with heightened
risk aversion.
"Current accounts are a more significant, long-run driver of
exchange rates than are interest rate differentials," said
Richard Grace, chief currency and rates strategist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"They are slow-moving factors behind the scenes and are not
as in-your-face as an interest rate change or an interest rate
differential which is moving minute by minute."
At last count, the euro zone is running an annualised
surplus of around 360 billion euros ($407 billion) while Japan
has a roughly 17 trillion yen ($148 billion) surplus. In
contrast, Australia and the United States are in deficit.
Countries boasting large surpluses earn more money from
abroad than they pay out, which, in theory, should push their
currencies higher over time.
Huge monetary stimulus by the BOJ and European Central Bank
(ECB) short-circuited this trend in recent times, however, but
this year's turmoil in global markets has brought current
account positions back into focus.
The market turmoil - especially sharp falls in European and
Japanese stocks - makes it likely that European and Japanese
investors might liquidate foreign assets to cover losses
suffered at home.
That is especially significant in Japan's case because of
its status as the world's largest creditor nation with its net
holdings of around $3 trillion. That is a major reason the yen
has recovered from its sell-off after the BOJ took rates
negative.
The euro has likewise surged even as the ECB president all
but promised further easing.
To be sure, the BOJ and ECB will not want to see their
currencies strengthening on a sustained basis at a time when
global headwinds have picked up again. But for now, analysts
said the current account effect could persist for a while.
For the Aussie, which as a commodity currency is often sold
in times of heightened market stress and global growth worries,
the outlook has darkened.
"In terms of risk aversion, the Aussie is usually the safest
sell trade. There is further downside scope for the Aussie if
you're bearish on global appetite in general," said Sean Callow,
senior currency strategist at Westpac.
($1 = 0.8853 euros)
($1 = 114.6100 yen)
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)