SYDNEY Feb 12 Financial institutions involved
in the London fixing of foreign exchange rates must do more to
reform their practices or risk having stricter rules imposed
upon them, a top regulator warned on Thursday.
Guy Debelle, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) and co-head of a global body established to
reform the scandal-tainted fixings, said there was a "strong
expectation" that its guidance would be followed.
"If these recommendations are not implemented, then the
likelihood of a regulatory response will increase," Debelle said
in a speech in Sydney.
The global regulator, the Financial Stability Board, last
September made a range of recommendations aimed at cleaning up
the fixings, which used to set reference values for thousands of
contracts worldwide.
The rates for the fixings are at the centre of a global
investigation into alleged market manipulation that saw six
major banks fined $4.3 billion last year.
One step was for the WM Company, a unit of State Street
which calculates the fixings, to widen the window over which the
calculation is made. WM is set to expand that window to five
minutes, from just one minute, on Feb. 15.
Debelle said progress elsewhere had been more patchy. One
proposal for banks to charge their clients for fixing services
had only been taken up by some institutions so far.
"So long as some dealers remain willing to not charge
directly for this service, competitive forces mean that it is
difficult for others to charge," said Debelle.
"If the fixing service is not directly and transparently
charged for, the incentive for inappropriate behaviour remains."
The FSB also recommended that banks and other currency
dealers separate their fixing business from their regular
dealings, particularly regarding the sharing of information.
"Some banks have implemented this recommendation over recent
months but adoption has been somewhat mixed," said Debelle.
"There has yet to be significant progress in terms of the
pricing and execution of the fix business within institutions."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Bernard Orr)