SYDNEY Aug 30 Fortescue Metals Group
Chief Executive Officer Nev Power said on Thursday that the
company would consider selling stakes in some of its mines.
"That's potentially an option and in particular we have been
holding a number of discussions with parties around our North
Star magnetite deposit," Power told reporters when asked about
potential mine sales.
Power said that Fortescue had held talks with a number of
partners to help fund the project, a partnership with China's
Baosteel. The company has identified over 3 million
tonnes of high grade magnetite deposit, he said.
Power did not suggest that stakes in any of the company's
key mines were up for sales.
Power also said that Fortescue was considering selling off
some assets, including its power stations and housing in the
Pilbara.
The company was "not entertaining any firesale" but believed
that there were potentially better owners longer term for its
power stations and utilities companies.
Power said that Fortescue is selling all the iron ore it is
producing.
