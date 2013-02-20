SYDNEY Feb 20 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group, the world's No.4 iron ore producer, reported a
40 percent fall in first-half profit as the price of the
steel-making ingredient fell sharply and costs rose as it ramped
up production to feed Chinese steel mills.
Fortescue, which ranks behind Rio Tinto ,
Vale and BHP Billiton , posted a net
profit of $478 million for the six months ended December.
That compared with $801 million a year ago and an average
forecast from analysts of around $466 million, although their
projections had ranged widely.
Fortescue Chief Executive Nev Power said a record
operational result of a 32 percent rise in shipments to 35.7
tonnes for the half-year had partly offset price volatility.
Shares in the company were down 1.8 percent at A$5.09 at
0140 GMT.