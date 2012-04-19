SYDNEY, April 19 Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said cyclones and heavy rains cut its iron ore shipments 16 percent i n the March quarter to 12.05 m i llion tonnes versus the previous quarter but said it was sticking with near and longer-term production guidance.

Larger producers BHP Billiton, Vale and Rio Tinto this week also posted sharp drops in quarterly iron ore production citing bad weather, a factor helping support iron ore prices at relatively high levels despite signs of a softening market.

The falls in output came as competition heats up in global bulk commodities markets due to demand from China for imported industrial raw materials finally showing signs of waning after years of double-digit growth.

Iron ore miners have been huge beneficiaries of China's rapid growth and urbanization.

Spot iron ore prices , at $148.50 a tonne currently, have rebounded 27 p ercent from 2011 lows touched in October as China's steel production pace recovered to a record pace in March as mills looked to a seasonal pickup in demand.

Taking into account third party shipments from its 50-50 joint venture with BC Iron, total shipments dropped to 12.6 million tonnes versus 14.8 million in the previous quarter, according to Fortescue.

Australia's no.3 iron ore miner had previously given guidance of 13 million tonnes in the quarter. It said it had a production schedule in place to deliver 15.8 million tonnes in the current quarter.

Total direct costs rose to $52.56 per tonne in the March quarter versus $46.43 in the December quarter due to the lower shipments, Fo rtescue said.

Fortescue hopes to make up the lost output caused by two cyclones in Western Australia where it mines and ships its ore and was maintaining a production target of 55 million tonnes in fiscal 2012, the company said.

As a result of the higher mining rate, Fortescue said it expects costs to drop to between $45-$50 per tonne in the current quarter.

Plans to expand its annual production rate to 155 million tonnes remains on schedule, the company also said.