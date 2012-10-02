* Ruling from highest court ends eight-year battle
* Company says case an expensive distraction
* Fortescue shares rise 2 pct
By Maggie Lu Yueyang
CANBERRA, Oct 2 Australian iron ore magnate
Andrew Forrest and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd won a
High Court appeal to overturn a conviction for misleading
investors, allowing the billionaire to return as an executive
director to the company he founded.
The ruling ends an eight-year legal battle between Fortescue
and the country's securities watchdog, and promises to bring
clarity to the direction the world's No.4 iron ore miner will
take as it struggles with heavy debts, ebbing demand from China
and sliding iron ore prices.
"It eliminates one area of uncertainty that has dragged on
for quite a while," said Jamie Spiteri, senior dealer, Shaw
Stockbroking. "But for Fortescue it comes down to genuine iron
ore demand. Their future profitability is dependent upon an
improvement in that iron ore price."
Forrest founded Fortescue in 2003 after a decade of
promoting everything from Cuban-style nickel mining to
underground desert oceans. He owns around one-third of the
company, worth more than $3.5 billion at current prices.
Known by his nickname "Twiggy," Forrest is credited with
turning Fortescue into the country's third-largest iron ore
producer after Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd
by selling almost all of the company's output to
Chinese steel mills.
But hammered by slowing Chinese demand and slumping iron ore
prices just as it ramps up borrowings to fund a surge in
production, Fortescue has come under increasing pressure in
recent months. In September, the company said it would slash
spending and jobs just days after reassuring on its outlook,
shocking investors.
"We can now focus our full attention to ensuring the
continued success of Fortescue Metals Group for many years to
come," Deputy Chairman Herb Elliott said in a statement.
The legal battle had been an "expensive distraction," he
said.
Shares in Fortescue rose as much as 2.3 percent when they
resumed after a trading halt, although the stock is still some
40 percent lower this year, tracking a similar decline in
benchmark iron ore prices.
NO MISLEADING STATEMENTS
The long-running case relates to allegations of misleading
investors in 2004. Forrest was convicted in February last year
and faced a potential ban on being a company director if he had
lost his appeal to Australia's highest court.
Forrest stood aside as chief executive of Fortescue in July
last year to focus on philanthropic work with indigenous
communities.
When asked if the company had any plan to bring Forrest back
in an executive position after the ruling, a Fortescue spokesman
said he would not speculate on that option.
The court case stems from information provided to the
Australian Securities Exchange in August and November 2004
regarding agreements with three Chinese construction companies
to build and finance Fortescue's mining project in Western
Australia's Pilbara region.
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)
accused Fortescue and Forrest of misleading or deceptive
conduct, in breach of corporations and trade practices laws, by
saying the agreements were legally binding.
The High court unanimously held that the statements made by
Fortescue and Forrest regarding their agreements with Chinese
investors were neither false nor misleading.
"Because the statements were neither misleading nor
deceptive, the Court further found that Fortescue and Mr Forrest
had not failed to meet their obligations under the Corporations
Act," the court said.
Fortescue and Forrest had initially successfully defended
the case against ASIC, but then lost on an appeal in the Federal
Court.
If Forrest had lost the case on Tuesday, Fortescue "would
have to go back before a federal court judge where there would
have been a hearing on penalty," said Mark van Brakle, a lawyer
for Fortescue.