* Ruling from highest court ends seven-year battle
* Court rules no misleading statements on Chinese deals
* Ruling comes at critical time for iron ore miner
* Fortescue shares on trading halt
CANBERRA, Oct 2 Australian iron ore magnate
Andrew Forrest and his Fortescue Metals Group have won
a High Court challenge over a conviction for misleading
investors, opening the way for Forrest to return as an executive
director of the company he founded.
The ruling on Tuesday comes at a critical time for heavily
indebted Fortescue, the world's No.4 iron ore miner, as it ramps
up iron ore production just as demand in top consumer China
slows and prices slide.
The long-running case relates to allegations of misleading
investors in 2004. Forrest was convicted in 2011 and faced a
potential ban on being a company director if he had lost his
appeal to Australia's highest court.
Forrest, who has strongly defended the case over the past
seven years, stood aside as chief executive of Fortescue in July
2011 to focus on philanthropic work with indigenous communities.
He owns just under one-third of Fortescue, worth more than $3.5
billion at current prices.
The court case stems from information provided to the
Australian Securities Exchange in August and November 2004
regarding agreements with three Chinese construction companies
to build and finance Fortescue's mining project in Western
Australia's Pilbara region.
Australia' securities watchdog, the Australian Securities
and Investment Commission (ASIC), accused Fortescue and Forrest
of misleading or deceptive conduct, in breach of corporations
and trade practices laws, by saying the agreements were legally
binding.
The High court unanimously held that the statements made by
Fortescue and Forrest regarding their agreements with Chinese
investors were neither false nor misleading.
"Because the statements were neither misleading nor
deceptive, the Court further found that Fortescue and Mr Forrest
had not failed to meet their obligations under the Corporations
Act," the court said.
HIT BY SLUMP
The ruling will have implications for other Australian
companies and their obligations under continuous disclosure
rules.
Fortescue and Forrest had initially successfully defended
the case against ASIC, but then lost on an appeal in the Federal
Court.
Known by his nickname "Twiggy", Forrest founded Fortescue in
2003 after a decade of promoting everything from Cuban-style
nickel mining to underground desert oceans.
He is credited with turning Fortescue into the country's
third-largest iron-ore producer after Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton, with a current market capitalisation of
around $11 billion.
But hammered by a slump in iron ore prices just as it ramps
up borrowings to fund a surge in production, Fortescue has come
under increasing pressure in recent months. In September,
Fortescue said it would slash spending and jobs just days after
reassuring on its outlook, shocking investors.
Later that month, Fortescue lined up $4.5 billion to
restructure part of its $11.7 billion debt pile and said it was
in talks to sell stakes in some of its assets.
Fortescue shares were placed on a trading halt ahead of the
High Court decision. The stock closed on Monday at A$3.50,
having fallen some 43 percent from a recent peak above A$6 in
March.