SYDNEY Jan 24 Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group said it lifted shipments by 32 percent in the December quarter, nearly all bound for Chinese steel mills.

Shipments climbed to 19.6 million tonnes in the three months to Dec. 31 from 14.8 million in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

The number was in line with analysts' expectations that Fortescue would ship around 19 million tonnes during the quarter.