BRIEF-Dongguan Winnerway Industrial Zone to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
SYDNEY Jan 24 Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group said it lifted shipments by 32 percent in the December quarter, nearly all bound for Chinese steel mills.
Shipments climbed to 19.6 million tonnes in the three months to Dec. 31 from 14.8 million in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.
The number was in line with analysts' expectations that Fortescue would ship around 19 million tonnes during the quarter.
HONG KONG, June 2 Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asia-focused buyout fund, setting a record for the region as it looks for larger deals.