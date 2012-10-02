CANBERRA Oct 2 Australian iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest and his Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday won a High Court appeal over a conviction for misleading investors, opening the way for Forrest to return as an executive director of the company he founded.

The High Court unanimously held that Fortescue and Forrest did not breach the laws in connection with public statements about agreements the company made with Chinese investors in Western Australia, a court release said.

The ruling cleared the way for Forrest, who stood aside from the company after he lost a Federal Court appeal in 2011, to return as an executive director. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)