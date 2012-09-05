SYDNEY, Sept 5 Shares in Australia's Fortescue
Metals Group fell as much as 10 percent in early trade
on Wednesday after iron ore prices hit fresh lows.
Fortescue said earlier on Wednesday that it had agreed to
sell a power station for $300 million, a day after it put the
brakes on tripling its iron ore capacity and slashed jobs to
shore up its debt-ladened balance sheet.
Steel futures in Shanghai sank to an all-time low on
Tuesday, piling pressure on a global iron ore market shaken by a
slump in demand from China, the world's dominant consumer.
Fortescue shares were down 9.1 percent at $3.10 at 1216 GMT.