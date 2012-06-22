SYDNEY, June 22 Fortescue Metals Group,
Australia's No.3 iron ore miner, said on Friday it had launched
a legal challenge against a new Australian mining profits tax
due to be introduced next month.
After 18 months of acrimonious debate that brought down
former prime minister Kevin Rudd, the 30 percent Minerals
Resource Rent Tax (MRRT) was passed last year by Prime Minister
Julia Gillard's minority government.
Fortescue and its billionaire founder, Andrew "Twiggy"
Forrest, have been vocal opponents of the tax, arguing it was
unfair and had been stitched up by the government in conjunction
with top miners BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto
and Xstrata.
"We believe we have a good case for challenging the MRRT on
constitutional grounds and we look forward to the resolution of
these important issues by the High Court," Fortescue Chief
Executive Nev Power said in a statement.
The government expects the tax to reap A$9.7 billion ($9.8
billion) over its first three years.
