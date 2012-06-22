* Minerals Resource Rent tax comes into effect July 1
* Fortescue vocal opponent, says unconstitutional
* Tax expected to reap almost $10 bln over 3 years
SYDNEY, June 22 Australia's third largest iron
ore miner Fortescue Metals Group launched a legal
challenge to the country's new 30 percent mining tax on Friday,
just a week before the new tax on iron ore and coal mine profits
begins.
After 18 months of acrimonious debate that brought down
former prime minister Kevin Rudd, the 30 percent Minerals
Resource Rent Tax (MRRT) was passed earlier this year by Prime
Minister Julia Gillard's minority government.
Fortescue and its billionaire founder, Andrew "Twiggy"
Forrest, have been vocal opponents of the tax, arguing it was
unfair on small and mid-sized miners and had been stitched up by
the government and top miners BHP Billiton , Rio
Tinto and Xstrata.
"We believe we have a good case for challenging the MRRT on
constitutional grounds and we look forward to the resolution of
these important issues by the High Court," Fortescue Chief
Executive Nev Power said in a statement.
The government has said the new mining tax will apply to
about 30 companies, and will have an effective rate of 22.5
percent when mining allowances are taken into account. The tax
liability will be phased in for mining companies with annual
profits above A$75 million ($76 million).
The tax is expected to reap A$9.7 billion over its first
three years, which will help the unpopular government return its
budget to a small promised surplus by July 2013 and ahead of
elections, due in late 2013.
In drafting the laws, the government was careful to consider
whether the plan to tax resource profits was constitutional, as
only state governments have the right to impose royalties.
The government will strongly defend the tax, which starts on
July 1.
"Mr Forrest has made it clear that he is staunchly opposed
to the government delivering the MRRT to help tackle the
patchwork pressures in our economy," a spokesman for Treasurer
Wayne Swan told Reuters.
"The Government is determined to deliver the MRRT to help
tackle these patchwork pressures, deliver tax relief for
millions of small businesses and invest in critical
productivity-enhancing infrastructure."
The conservative opposition, which is well ahead in opinion
polls, has promised to scrap the tax if it wins power.