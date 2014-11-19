SYDNEY Nov 19 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott on Wednesday warned that next year's landmark climate
change summit in Paris will fail if world leaders decide to put
cutting carbon emissions ahead of economic growth.
Just days after host Australia was embarrassed into
addressing climate change at the Group of 20 Leaders Summit in
Brisbane, Abbott defiantly held his country's line - the polar
opposite of most other G20 nations.
"It's vital that the Paris conference be a success... and
for it to be a success, we can't pursue environmental
improvements at the expense of economic progress," Abbott said.
"We can't reduce emissions in ways which cost jobs because it
will fail if that's what we end up trying to do."
Abbott made the remarks at a joint press conference in
Canberra with visiting French President Francois Hollande, who
said he hoped a new deal on carbon emissions would be legally
binding and linked to a new United Nations fund to help poor
nations cope with global warming.
"If the poorest, most vulnerable countries can't be
accompanied in their transition to sustainable development, then
there will be no binding agreement," Hollande said earlier this
week in New Caledonia, where he met top government officials
from Kiribati, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, Niue, Tuvalu and French
Polynesia.
The Green Climate Fund now stands at $7.5 billion following
pledges by the United States, Japan, France, Germany, Mexico and
South Korea. That is within sight of a $10 billion goal,
brightening prospects for a U.N. climate pact next year.
Asked if Australia would contribute to the fund, Abbott said
Australia, one of the world's biggest carbon emitters per
capita, had already committed A$2.55 billion ($2.21 billion) to
a domestic initiative to reduce the country's emissions by 5
percent below 2000 levels by 2020.
"What we are doing is quite comparable with what other
countries are doing and we do deliver on our reductions targets
unlike some others," Abbott said.
Still, U.S. President Barack Obama used a high-profile
speech in Brisbane to warn Australia that its own Great Barrier
Reef was in danger, a message that reportedly angered G20
organizers.
Obama was at the forefront of a successful push by the
majority of G20 nations to override Australia's attempts to keep
climate change off the formal agenda of the summit.
The final communique called for strong and effective action
to address climate change with the aim of adopting a protocol,
with legal force, in Paris.
