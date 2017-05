PARIS Several people were taken hostage at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris on Friday after a shootout involving a man armed with two guns, a police source said.

There were unconfirmed reports that the man was the same as that suspected of killing a policewoman in a southern suburb of Paris on Thursday. A police source had told Reuters earlier he was a member of the same jihadist group as the two suspects in the attack at weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

