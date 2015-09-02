SYDNEY, Sept 2 Australia's sovereign wealth
manager, the Future Fund, returned 15.4 percent for the year to
June 30 but cautioned that returns are likely to slow as central
banks globally begin tightening monetary policy.
The A$117.2 billion ($82.13 billion) fund has lowered its
equities exposure while raising its cash holdings to balance its
"risk and return objectives," it said in a statement.
Equities - both Australian and global - accounted for 33.8
percent of its assets, down from 43 percent a year ago.
Allocation to debt securities stood at 9.8 percent at June-end
while cash accounted for 19.5 percent of assets, up from 15
percent at the end of March.
"Stimulatory policy settings cannot be sustained
indefinitely and it seems likely that generally returns in the
future will be lower than in recent years," Fund Chairman Peter
Costello said in a statement.
The fund, set up in 2006 with contributions of A$60.5
billion to cover pension liabilities for public servants, has
consistently performed better than Australia's superannuation
industry, according to regulatory filings.
Its return for FY15 is higher than its three- and five-year
returns of 15 percent and 11.9 percent respectively.
In comparison, Australia's A$1.7 trillion pension funds
have, on average, returned 7.1 percent over the past five years,
according to government data.
($1 = 1.4269 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)