FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Fare dinkum? Australia fined for trying to take his fridge on the train
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
ASIA
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 12, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 2 days ago

Fare dinkum? Australia fined for trying to take his fridge on the train

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - What's a man to do if he doesn't have a ute?

Two train commuters in Australia had a creative answer to that question, when they showed that without a truck, known in Australian slang as a "ute", furniture can be transported cheaply by public transport.

In two separate incidents at Bowen Hills train station in Brisbane, men single-handedly moved a couch and a fridge on trains, as seen in CCTV footage released by Queensland Rail on Tuesday.

"Please book a removalist", was the rail network's advice in a tweet tagged #TrainEtiquetteTuesday, a series it has prescribing better commuter behaviour.

The man moving the fridge wheeled it on a trolley onto a train but was shortly discovered by transit officers, who fined him $250 for his oversized item. He was also fined for fare dodging, media reported.

Both incidents were filmed in April.

It is illegal to board a train on the Queensland Rail system with an item that cannot be stored below a seat, in an overhead rack, or in a designated storage area. (Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Robert Birsel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.