Oct 31 Australia's sovereign wealth manager, the
Future Fund, on Monday posted a return of 1.5 percent for the
last quarter, in line with its target, following a disappointing
annual performance in the 2015/16 financial year.
"Like all investors across major global economies, we are
facing a low-return environment," said Peter Costello, chairman
of the A$124 billion ($94.17 billion) Future Fund.
In June, it posted a return of 4.8 percent for the last
financial year, versus an expected 5.5 percent, as the fund
lowered its exposure to risk assets due to global growth
uncertainty.
The fund had returned 15.4 percent in the 2014/15 year.
In September, the Future Fund was part of a consortium which
won a A$9.7 billion bid to purchase Australia's busiest port.
China Investment Corp and Canada's Ontario Municipal Employees
Retirement System were also part of the winning group.
Equities - both Australian and global - accounted for 29.4
percent of its assets, up from 28.8 percent in June. The
allocation to cash increased to 22.1 percent, from 21.7 in June,
while property edged down to 6.5 percent from 7 percent in the
last quarter.
The Future Fund was set up in 2006 with contributions of
A$60.5 billion to cover pension liabilities for public servants.
($1 = 1.3168 Australian dollars)
