SYDNEY Jan 27 Australia's sovereign wealth
manager, the Future Fund, on Wednesday said it returned 8.4
percent in the year ending Dec. 31, its lowest annual return
since 2011 as it boosts cash holdings amid greater global
markets volatility.
Global markets have been unusually volatile since last
August, largely led by fears of slowing growth in China and
uncertainty over the timing of U.S. interest rate hikes.
Future Fund Managing Director David Neal said the fund has
"gradually reduced the level of risk" in the portfolio through
2015.
Its exposure to Australian equities dropped to 6.5 percent at
end-December compared with 8.8 percent a year ago, while the
share of global equities narrowed to 24.5 percent from more than
30 percent. Cash holdings, on the other hand, ballooned to 20.6
percent of the portfolio compared to les than 13 percent at the
end of 2014.
"In addition to reducing our global equity exposure we have
also rebalanced our private equity portfolio locking in some of
the strong gains which had been achieved," he said in a
statement.
"With the help of our managers and research partners, we're
continuing to work hard to identify opportunities that offer
diversification to the portfolio... whilst controlling risk in
these challenging times."
The A$118.4 billion ($82.87 billion) fund has returned an
average 10.5 percent return over the last five years.
But the fund, which has consistently outperformed its target
return in recent periods, grew a mere 0.5 percent in the
October-December quarter, falling short of its target of 1.4
percent.
The Future Fund was set up in 2006 with contributions of
A$60.5 billion ($43.9 billion) to cover pension liabilities for
public servants.
Australian shares ended 2015 more than 2 percent down,
disappointing investors for a second year as slumping iron ore
and metal prices hit bluechip mining stocks while onerous
capital rules hurt the heavyweight banking sector.
($1 = 1.4288 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)