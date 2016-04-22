SYDNEY, April 22 Australia's sovereign wealth
manager, the Future Fund, on Friday posted its first quarterly
decline in assets under management since June 2012, as it looked
to reduce portfolio risk and boost cash holdings amid increased
market volatility.
The size of the fund shrank 0.9 percent at the end of March
from the end of December. In the first nine months of the
financial year ending June 30, the fund returned 0.2 percent
compared with a 15.1 percent return in the previous
corresponding period.
The fund's weak performance underscores the growing
investment risks across assets as concerns about global growth
continue to loom and interest rates remain near zero or in
negative territory.
"We see prospective returns on risk at a lower level than in
the immediate past years," Future Fund chair Peter Costello said
in a statement. The fund has consistently warned in the past
year that returns would slow.
The fund's exposure to Australian equities was 6.5 percent
at end-March, in line with end-December readings, while the
share of global equities narrowed to about 23 percent from
nearly 25 percent. Cash holdings, on the other hand, rose to
about 23 percent of the portfolio from 20.6 percent at the end
of 2015.
"The Future Fund retains ample liquidity, which we feel is
appropriate in the current environment," Future Fund Managing
Director David Neal said in the statement.
"We will continue to work closely with our external managers
to identify attractive investment opportunities and construct a
diverse portfolio that is, as far as possible, robust to an
uncertain future."
The A$117.4 billion ($91.10 billion) fund has returned an
average 11.3 percent return over the last three years.
But the fund, which has consistently outperformed its target
return in recent periods, has fallen short of its target over
the past year.
The Future Fund was set up in 2006 with contributions of
A$60.5 billion ($43.9 billion) to cover pension liabilities for
public servants.
($1 = 1.2887 Australian dollars)
