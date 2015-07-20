SYDNEY, July 20 Australian gaming firm Echo
Entertainment Group has won a licence to build a casino
in the centre of Brisbane, edging out rival Crown Resorts
for a development positioned to benefit from an influx
of Chinese high rollers.
Echo and its partners had been regarded as the frontrunners
to win the licence to build a gambling complex in Australia's
third-largest city. But the outcome was never a sure thing given
that Crown, led by Australian billionaire James Packer, and its
Chinese partner Greenland Holdings Group, had appeared
determined to trump their rivals.
"The Destination Brisbane Consortium (Echo Entertainment
Group, Far East Consortium (Australia) and Chow Tai Fook
Enterprises) is the Queensland Government's preferred proponent
for the multi-billion dollar Queen's Wharf Brisbane Integrated
Resort Development," the Queensland State Government said in a
statement on Monday.
The two rival Australian casino firms are ramping up their
domestic businesses to capitalise on a wave of wealthy Asian
customers looking for new locations amid a corruption crackdown
by the Chinese government that has seen gambling revenues in the
casino hub of Macau tumble in 2015.
That has particularly hit Crown's earnings since it has a
one-third stake in Melco Crown Entertainment, among the Macau
companies affected by the crackdown.
Meanwhile, revenue from the wealthiest clients at Crown's
flagship casino in the Australian city of Melbourne and at
Echo's casino on Sydney's waterfront, The Star, has hit record
levels as Chinese visitor numbers grow rapidly.
For Echo, the win also mark a small victory against its
rival following its failure to stop Crown from building a $2
billion casino just a mile from its Sydney facility.
