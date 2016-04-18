(Repeat story, no change to text)
SYDNEY, April 18 Australia's Queensland state on
Monday banned underground coal gasification, a controversial
process used to convert coal into gas.
Unlike fracking, which involves pumping fluid into coal seams
to cause fractures, the method by which unearthed coal, known as
underground coal gasification, or UCG, takes place entirely
below the surface, raising concerns over water contamination and
greenhouse gas emissions.
The ban on UCG was initiated by the state's mines minister,
Anthony Lynham, who said he will introduce legislation by the
end of the year to make it law.
Carbon Energy Ltd, a company that said it had spent
A$150 million ($115.23 million) over eight years developing UCG
technology to use in the state, was considering a response to
the ban.
Carbon Energy, whose stock dropped nearly 8 percent to less
than 2 Australian cents on Monday, said it had passed every
environmental and scientific test put before it over the past
eight years.
Last month, Singapore-listed Linc Energy was
charged in Queensland with causing serious environmental harm
following an investigation into a gas leak at one of its UCG
pilot plants, after four employees fell ill with suspected gas
poisoning.
Linc, whose shares have been suspended since late March, on
April 15 sought voluntary ministration, a form of
bankruptcy.
Proponents of UCG say the process is safer as there is no
surface disposal of coal ash into the atmosphere, while
detractors have raised concerns over contamination of
groundwater and increased levels of greenhouse gases beyond
those of natural gas.
"The potential risks to Queensland's environment and our
valuable agricultural industries far outweigh any potential
economic benefits," Lynham said.
Wales in the United Kingdom last month imposed a moratorium
on UCG, part of a precautionary approach it said toward the
development of unconventional oil and gas resources, which
includes a temporary ban on fracking.
($1 = 1.3017 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)