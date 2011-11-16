Nov 16 Australia's coal seam gas industry
is expected to grow into an $80 billion enterprise as demand for
gas, particularly in Asia, drives rapid growth in the industry.
Here are some frequently asked questions about the coal seam
gas industry:
WHAT IS COAL SEAM GAS?
Coal-seam gas production evolved from coal mining, where the
gas trapped in coal seams can still be a hazard to miners -- and
the reason for the proverbial "canary in the coal mine".
The largest coal-seam gas resources are in Canada, Russia,
China, Australia and the United States, in order of potential
size, according to the International Energy Agency.
Coal-seam gas is also known as coalbed methane, coal-seam
methane, and coal-mine methane.
HOW LONG HAS COAL-SEAM GAS BEEN PRODUCED IN AUSTRALIA?
Coal-seam gas exploration began in 1976, but the first
commercially viable well only came online two decades later in
1998.
Australia has about 250 trillion cubic feet of coal-seam gas
reserves, enough to power a city of one million people for 5,000
years, according to industry estimates.
WHO ARE THE MAJOR PLAYERS IN AUSTRALIAN COAL SEAM GAS?
Australia's coal-seam gas resources are concentrated on its
eastern seaboard, with around $45 billion in projects already
underway in Queensland state to turn coal-seam gas into
liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.
Queensland Gas Company, a unit of BG Group, Santos
, and Origin are heading up these projects,
which are expected to come online around 2015 and cost about $15
billion each. Arrow LNG, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell
and PetroChina, also has a project on the
drawing board.
For a full list of projects
Several companies including Santos and AGL have
operations in the state of New South Wales, but no major export
projects have emerged there yet.
WHY HAS THERE BEEN SO MUCH OPPOSITION TO COAL SEAM GAS?
Coal-seam gas production involves pumping large amounts of
water out of the ground to release gas trapped in coal seams,
which can impact water-table levels. Opponents say the process
could impact important Australian farming areas.
Coal-seam gas resources intersect with the Great Artesian
Basin. One of the largest underground water reservoirs in the
world, it straddles three Australian states and has been crucial
in providing water to the country's sheep and cattle industry.
Another concern is a drilling technique known as hydraulic
fracturing, which involves blasting large amounts of water mixed
with sand and chemicals into coal seams to free trapped gas.
The process, also known as "fracking," is used on about 8
percent of coal-seam gas wells in Queensland, although that will
likely increase to 25 to 40 percent of wells as they age and the
gas becomes more difficult to extract, according to the
Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation.
Opponents say fracking could pollute groundwater beneath
prime agricultural land, but the industry says safety
precautions mean that water quality will not be impacted and
that the industry can co-exist with farmers.
Critics of the industry have also said extensive dredging
required to build the LNG export plants could harm marine life
and Australia's Great Barrier Reef.
WHAT ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS DO COAL-SEAM GAS PROJECTS
HAVE TO FOLLOW?
Coal-seam gas projects approved so far have been subject to
conditions that focus on protecting underground aquifers and
disposing of salty water that the projects produce.
Analysts have said the conditions attached to coal-seam gas
projects, although numerous, were not extremely onerous or
likely to present significant obstacles to development.
Both Queensland and New South Wales have banned the chemical
combination known as BTEX, which has been used for fracking in
the United States. These states have also ruled out using
evaporation ponds to dispose of the extremely saline water
produced by coal-seam gas production.
In Queensland, State Premier Anna Bligh recently banned
mining and coal-seam gas exploration within 2 km of urban areas
with populations over 1,000. In New South Wales, there is a
moratorium on fracking through the end of this year.
HOW DOES COAL-SEAM GAS DIFFER FROM SHALE GAS OR TIGHT GAS?
Coal-seam gas is one of several types of "unconventional"
gas, including shale gas and so-called tight gas, which have
been fuelled by new technology, higher energy prices that make
previously uneconomical gas sources more profitable, and growing
Asian demand, especially in China and India.
In the United States, the world's top oil consumer, rapid
growth in shale gas production has caused natural gas prices to
drop and may make the nation a net exporter of gas in coming
years.
In Europe, production levels from unconventional gas
sources, including shale, could range from 60 billion cubic
metres (bcm), less than half of current shale gas production in
North America, to 200 bcm by 2025, according to a study by IHS
Cambridge Energy Research Associates.
(Sources: Queensland and New South Wales government, company
websites, Goldman Sachs report)
(Compiled by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Michael Urquhart and
Mark Bendeich)