SYDNEY, March 28 A group of eight top Australian
manufacturers has urged the government to cap gas exports to
protect domestic industries from sharp price rises they would
face if forced to compete with overseas buyers for the fuel.
The companies, which have formed the lobby group
Manufacturing Australia, said domestic manufacturers faced
export-level prices for future gas contracts that are double
production costs, hurting their competitiveness.
"Australia should keep some of the gas for local
manufacturers and reserve some for clean energy," said James
Fazzino, chief executive at fertiliser and explosives maker
Incitec Pivot, which uses gas as its key raw material.
Fazzino made the comments at a conference at which
manufacturers including Bluescope Steel, building
products maker CSR and Boral asked the
government to ease regulation and raise anti-dumping norms to
save Australian industry.
The manufacturers did not say how much gas they wanted
reserved for local manufacturing.
As of 2011, Australia exported about 20 million tonnes of
LNG, or about half of what it produced.
Exports are forecast to grow to 63.4 million tonnes in
2016/17, according to the Bureau of Resources and Energy
Economics, an Australian government body.
Gas prices in Australia's eastern states, where most of the
country's population lives, have been kept low due to a boom in
gas production, thanks to the growing coal seam gas industry.
But the prices, around $3.50 to $4 per gigajoule currently,
are a small fraction of the going rate in Asia - around $16 per
gigajoule.
By 2016, when several coal seam gas projects in eastern
Australia have already begun exporting their gas to Asian
customers, prices will likely surge to between $8 and $12 per
gigajoule, said Peter Strachan, an analyst with Stock Analysis
in Perth.
Gas demand in eastern Australia is likely to jump 54 percent
to nearly 2.5 billion cubic feet per day by 2020, and the
domestic market will be undersupplied from 2016, according to
Wood Mackenzie.
While the Australian economy has benefited hugely from
booming commodity exports largely due to Chinese appetite,
manufacturing has struggled as a strong Australian currency and
high wages have crimped competitiveness.
Steel maker BSL last year unveiled plans to shut half its
steel making capacity and slash 1,000 jobs..
The manufacturers said they were not seeking a government
bailout, but policy changes to give them a leg up, including the
reservation of gas for domestic manufacturing, similar to a bill
introduced by a U.S. lawmaker to stop exports of natural gas
from the United States in a bid to rein in domestic prices.
Asian countries such as Japan, China and South Korea with a
an almost unquenchable thirst for gas are eyeing exports from
the United States and Australia to satisfy their demand.
In January, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said
exporting surplus natural gas could boost U.S. prices by as much
as 9 percent a year over the next two decades, if all the export
applications were approved.
Australia now has around $180 billion worth of liquefied
natural gas export projects under construction.
The country's gas developers plan to add more than 80
million tonnes per annum of LNG production before the end of the
decade, an increase that would catapault Australia to become the
top LNG exporter in the world, surpassing Qatar.
Yet manufacturers see a shortfall between 2015 and 2020,
largely due to export commitments and production risks,
including local opposition to coal seam gas, one of the major
sources of local gas supplies currently.
"Demand growth could be largely satisfied by new coal seam
gas developments, although there is stiff opposition to current
plans from some landowners and the environmental lobby," said
Craig McMahon, head of Wood Mackenzie's Australasia Upstream
Research.
"Any significant delays to development schedules threaten to
exacerbate an already tight local gas market situation."
