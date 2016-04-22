By Sonali Paul
| MELBOURNE, April 22
watchdog wants to break up a marketing joint venture between
ExxonMobil Corp and BHP Billiton to help
boost competition in the eastern Australian gas market, it said
on Friday.
Following a year-long investigation into gas supply
concerns, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission
(ACCC) concluded suppliers have "taken advantage" of potentially
lower gas supply to eastern Australia end-users to raise prices
and place onerous conditions on buyers.
The study also found that pipeline operators in the region
exercised market power to implement monopoly pricing. The
operators were getting away with charging rates that gave them a
return on equity up to 20 times higher than in recent decisions
by the nation's energy regulator, the ACCC said.
The gas supply tightness driving the higher prices followed
new liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants built to export gas from
Queensland that left less available for the domestic market.
At the same time, with production declining in southern
Australian states including Victoria, gas users are becoming
more dependent on supply from the Bass Strait, produced and sold
by ExxonMobil and BHP's Gippsland Basin Joint Venture (GBJV).
"The reduction in the diversity of gas suppliers in the
southern states has substantially strengthened the competitive
position of the GBJV," the ACCC said.
The commission said that gas users in the southeast states,
including Victoria and New South Wales, would have to pay
substantially more for gas if they had to turn to supplies piped
from Queensland that also have outlets to higher-priced
international markets.
One step it outlined to help deal with the problem for
end-users was to consider ordering ExxonMobil and BHP to sell
gas separately.
Both companies are fighting the move, with ExxonMobil saying
that separate marketing would increase costs.
"Any unwinding of joint marketing will only increase those
costs in the short term and make it more difficult to invest and
bring on new supplies in Gippsland," it said.
BHP said the joint venture, which has been producing for
more than 45 years, had served the market well and was still
meeting the market's needs.
The commission also said more regulation was needed in the
pipeline sector, sending shares of pipeline operator APA Group
down 3 percent on Friday.
Manufacturers, including explosives and fertiliser maker
Incitec Pivot Ltd, prompted the investigation, saying
they were having difficulty lining up long-term gas supplies
beyond 2016, which coincided with the start of LNG exports.
"The additional ACCC reviews, in particular the
investigation of the Gippsland Basin Joint Marketing
Arrangements, are very important and should proceed quickly,"
Manufacturing Australia Chairman Mark Chellew said in an emailed
statement.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)