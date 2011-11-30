By James Grubel
| CANBERRA
CANBERRA Nov 30 A parliamentary inquiry
into Australia's booming coal-seam gas industry has called for a
ban on gas production on prime agricultural land and urged the
government to give more power to farmers to stop gas workers
from entering their property.
It also wants gas firms to finance a fund to pay for
long-term problems caused by sealed gas wells, and ensure
tougher rules to protect water supplies, and ban new projects
until scientific studies are completed on the impact on farming.
The proposals have broad support across all political
parties, adding pressure on the national government to intervene
in growing disputes between farmers and gas explorers in the
states of Queensland and New South Wales.
The debate on coal-seam gas development is over water and
land rights -- two fundamental issues in the world's driest
inhabited continent where less than 7 percent of land is arable
and water shortages pose a serious threat.
Gas is unlocked from coal beds or seams by drawing the water
out of them. Sometimes, to dislodge pockets of gas, water is
injected back into the seams at high pressure to fracture them,
which is known as fracking. Both techniques worry farmers, who
draw on groundwater for their livestock or crops.
"The committee recommends that gas production be excluded
from highly productive agricultural land and, where the industry
and agriculture do co-exist, that maintenance of agricultural
productivity take priority over the needs of the gas industry in
any dispute between landholders and the industry," inquiry
chairman Bill Heffernan said.
Australia's coal-seam gas industry is booming due to
domestic and Asian demand, with around $45 billion of projects
underway in Queensland and major exploration taking place in
neighbouring New South Wales.
The major developers are the Queensland Gas Company, a unit
of BG Group, Santos, and Origin. Arrow
LNG, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and
PetroChina, also has a project on the drawing board,
while Santos and AGL have operations in New South
Wales, but no major export projects have emerged there yet.
The rush to develop the industry over the past decade has
created tensions between the industry and farmers and community
groups, with regular protests demanding the power to stop gas
projects on farms.
Under Australian laws, farmers have the rights to the land,
but governments own the resources under the land and have the
right to issue exploration permits. Each state government
controls exploration permits and project approvals.
The national government can intervene on environmental
grounds, and it is under growing pressure to do more to protect
water supplies in the food-bowl Murray-Darling Basin, which
crosses four states in an area the size of France and Spain.
"My advice to governments is to slow down before
you make a mistake. In Queensland, the industry is well ahead of
regulation and the planners," Heffernan told reporters.
Resources Minister Martin Ferguson has already sought to
work with state governments to try to develop uniform rules for
the coal seam gas industry.
Heffernan's Senate inquiry wants the national government to
go further, with stronger rules on the disposal of salt and
brine residues created by gas production.
Heffernan said the industry will produce more than 700,000
tonnes of salt each year, and his inquiry said the salt must not
be disposed of in any agricultural or water catchment areas.
He also said laws should strengthen the rights of farmers,
to make sure gas company employees have a landholder's approval
to enter their property, and forcing companies to keep logs of
staff who go onto private land.