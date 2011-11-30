CANBERRA Nov 30 A parliamentary inquiry into Australia's booming coal-seam gas industry has called for a ban on gas production on prime agricultural land and urged the government to give more power to farmers to stop gas workers from entering their property.

It also wants gas firms to finance a fund to pay for long-term problems caused by sealed gas wells, and ensure tougher rules to protect water supplies, and ban new projects until scientific studies are completed on the impact on farming.

The proposals have broad support across all political parties, adding pressure on the national government to intervene in growing disputes between farmers and gas explorers in the states of Queensland and New South Wales.

The debate on coal-seam gas development is over water and land rights -- two fundamental issues in the world's driest inhabited continent where less than 7 percent of land is arable and water shortages pose a serious threat.

Gas is unlocked from coal beds or seams by drawing the water out of them. Sometimes, to dislodge pockets of gas, water is injected back into the seams at high pressure to fracture them, which is known as fracking. Both techniques worry farmers, who draw on groundwater for their livestock or crops.

"The committee recommends that gas production be excluded from highly productive agricultural land and, where the industry and agriculture do co-exist, that maintenance of agricultural productivity take priority over the needs of the gas industry in any dispute between landholders and the industry," inquiry chairman Bill Heffernan said.

Australia's coal-seam gas industry is booming due to domestic and Asian demand, with around $45 billion of projects underway in Queensland and major exploration taking place in neighbouring New South Wales.

The major developers are the Queensland Gas Company, a unit of BG Group, Santos, and Origin. Arrow LNG, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina, also has a project on the drawing board, while Santos and AGL have operations in New South Wales, but no major export projects have emerged there yet.

The rush to develop the industry over the past decade has created tensions between the industry and farmers and community groups, with regular protests demanding the power to stop gas projects on farms.

Under Australian laws, farmers have the rights to the land, but governments own the resources under the land and have the right to issue exploration permits. Each state government controls exploration permits and project approvals.

The national government can intervene on environmental grounds, and it is under growing pressure to do more to protect water supplies in the food-bowl Murray-Darling Basin, which crosses four states in an area the size of France and Spain.

"My advice to governments is to slow down before you make a mistake. In Queensland, the industry is well ahead of regulation and the planners," Heffernan told reporters.

Resources Minister Martin Ferguson has already sought to work with state governments to try to develop uniform rules for the coal seam gas industry.

Heffernan's Senate inquiry wants the national government to go further, with stronger rules on the disposal of salt and brine residues created by gas production.

Heffernan said the industry will produce more than 700,000 tonnes of salt each year, and his inquiry said the salt must not be disposed of in any agricultural or water catchment areas.

He also said laws should strengthen the rights of farmers, to make sure gas company employees have a landholder's approval to enter their property, and forcing companies to keep logs of staff who go onto private land.