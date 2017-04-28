SYDNEY, April 28 The builder of an A$800 million
($600 million) gas pipeline that could ease a looming shortage
in eastern Australia said on Friday it will boost the capacity
of the planned pipeline if a ban on fracking in Australia's
north is lifted.
Jemena, owned by State Grid Corp of China
and Singapore Power, which is building the
622 km (386 mile) pipeline from northern Australia to Queensland
state, is also "well advanced" in plans to extend the pipe
further east, a company spokesman told Reuters.
The comments come amid a growing gas supply crisis in
Australia that on Thursday prompted the national government to
lay out a radical plan for restricting liquefied natural gas
(LNG) exports in order to keep a lid on domestic prices.
Jemena's pipeline from Tennant Creek to Mount Isa is seen as
a crucial leg in easing the shortage in the east, by potentially
unlocking the vast gas resources in central and northern
Australia.
The Northern Territory government is currently reviewing a
ban on fracking in the region, but has set no deadline for
making a decision.
"We do expect to boost the capacity of the pipeline,
provided the moratorium in the Northern Territory is lifted and
additional gas supplies made available," Jemena spokesman
Michael Pintabona told Reuters on Friday.
"The whole landscape has changed with the release of the
forecast that there'd be shortages."
He added that Jemena is "well advanced in our feasibility
studies" to extend the pipeline further east, to connect with
the Wallumbilla gas hub, and so reach east-coast markets where
gas prices have soared.
"What our ultimate plan is, is that once that gas supply is
shored up in the Northern Territory, we'll be able to pump
through as much gas as is required," Pintabona said.
Rivals had criticised Jemena's decision, taken a year ago,
to build the pipe narrower than planning permission allowed.
That choice was taken in April 2015 ahead of an expected
decision to put a moratorium on fracking, which was seen
limiting potential gas flows along the pipe, Pintabona said.
However, the pipeline's capacity could be expanded by
duplication, or by increasing the pressure of the gas by
installing additional infrastructure, he said.
Construction of the pipeline is yet to begin, owing to
delays securing approvals.
A spokeswoman for Northern Territory Resources Minister Ken
Vowles was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 1.3385 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Richard Pullin)