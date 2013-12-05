* Announcement due this week but deferred to February 2014 -
SYDNEY, Dec 6 General Motors Co has
decided to pull out of vehicle production in Australia as early
as 2016, local media reported on Friday, in what would be a
major blow to the struggling industry.
Citing unnamed senior government sources, the Australian
Broadcasting Corp said an announcement on the decision to close
was supposed to have been made this week but had been put off
until early next year.
A GM spokesman in Detroit declined to comment on the
reports.
Both Industry Minister Ian Macfarlane and shadow minister
Kim Carr said they understood no decision had been made.
Australia's auto industry has been under pressure for years
as high costs, a strong local dollar, weak exports and tough
international competition take a toll.
It has been propped up by billions of dollars in government
support, which has become less certain since Prime Minister Tony
Abbott's conservative coalition won power in September.
Both Abbott and union officials called on Holden to inform
the public of its plans.
"The message we are getting from Holden is they are in two
minds and I would like them to clarify what their position is,"
Abbott told local radio.
"There is not going to be any extra money over and above the
generous support taxpayers have been giving for some time," he
added
The Australian automotive industry employs more than 50,000
people and supports 200,000 other manufacturing jobs. Any exit
by Holden is likely to affect the economies of scale at Toyota
Motor Corp.
"This is an eco-system. If one goes, it's only a matter of
time before the whole lot goes," Carr told reporters on Friday.
Holden, which claims a 10 percent share of the Australian
market, posted a A$153 million loss in 2012. It produced around
95,000 vehicles including its top selling Commodore and Cruze,
with exports making up less than 14,000.
In May, Ford Motor Co will shut its two Australian
auto plants in October 2016, following the exit of Mitsubishi
Motors in 2008.
Holden, which traces its roots in Australia to a saddle
maker in 1856, makes vehicles at its Elizabeth plant in South
Australia and engines in Port Melbourne, Victoria, employing
almost 4,000 people.
In a move likely to increase pressure on the domestic auto
industry, Australia on Thursday signed a free trade deal with
major auto producer South Korea.
Even before the FTA, vehicles were Australia's
second-largest import from South Korea, worth more than A$2
billion last year.
Australia has annual sales of around 1.1 million new
vehicles, but sales of locally manufactured vehicles have fallen
to less than a quarter of that, from almost 389,000 in 2005.