SYDNEY, April 23 Gold miners in Australia are giving the cold shoulder to the idea of hedging future production despite a tumble in the gold price and forecasts of more to come.

Once happy to sell the lion's share of future production forward at fixed prices and guarantee revenue streams, hedging all but dried up by the second half of the last decade as mining companies scrambled to gain full exposure to rising bullion prices.

Major producers such as Canada's Barrick Gold Corp and Australia's Newcrest Mining spent billions of dollars unwinding out-of-the-money hedges.

"We don't hedge," said Andrew Coles, chief financial officer of Oz Minerals, which expects to mine 150,000 ounces of gold this year.

"Our shareholders and investors have far better portfolios to manage those risks than we do, so we simply take market prices," he said.

In a reversal, that some analysts believe marks the end to gold's bull run, spot bullion dipped close to $l,320 last week, a two-year low. By Tuesday gold partially pared losses and was selling for about $1,428 an ounce.

Newcrest, the world's third-biggest gold miner, is pulling out all the stops to protect profits as gold teeters, except one -- hedges.

Newcrest, which posted a small rise in production on Tuesday, sold A$2 billion of stock in 2007 to close its mostly out-of-the-money hedge book and repay debt.

In an hour-long analysts' call on Tuesday, Chief Executive Greg Robinson mapped out ways the company will lower costs and protect margins -- not once mentioning hedging.

"We are not looking to re-hedge our gold prices," Newcrest said in an email to Reuters seeking comment on the company's position on hedging.

For many gold miners, falling bullion prices are not the only problem.

Shares in gold companies have underperformed the hike in the gold price in recent times, particularly the last two years.

Despite the recent tumble in price, gold is just 6 percent below its price two years ago. By contrast the Thomson Reuters gold index of top producers has halved over the same period.

The index has fallen in step with the rising popularity of exchange-traded gold funds, which provide investors more direct exposure to gold than the mining companies do.

Lower prices and higher costs of mining mean gold producers will look to curb costs to maintain margins

"We are going to be stingy in allocating capital," Newcrest's Robinson said, adding the company was now "chasing value ounces" over "total ounces" to combat lower prices.

Producers will target higher-grade ore instead of lower-grade material, which became more economic to mine as gold prices soared above $1,900 an ounce.

"Over the past decade, producers have deliberately lowered their gold ore grades as gold has risen," said Sandra Close, managing director of Melbourne-based Surbiton Associates, which consults on the Australian gold mining industry.

If gold remains low, the process can be reversed.

"This results in less low-grade ore processed, with gold grades increasing and cash costs being reduced," Close said.

An unexpected side effect of this scenario is that gold mines with the flexibility to increase their head grade may actually produce more gold when prices are lower, she said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)