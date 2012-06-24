SYDNEY, June 24 Australian gold production dropped by three tonnes to 62 tonnes in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter of last year, hindered by heavy rains at some mines, an industry survey released on Sunday showed.

The fall in output by the world's second-largest gold producer after China marked a third straight quarter of declines, said sector research group Surbiton Associates.

The tally - worth about $3.2 billion at current bullion prices - is based on production data provided by companies mining gold in Australia and compiled by Surbiton.

"The March quarter often has lower gold production and this year was no exception," said Sandra Close, a Surbiton director. "As well as the usual ups and downs, wet weather caused access problems in several mines, so there was greater reliance on treating lower grade stockpiles, which reduced gold output."

The March quarter is also one day shorter than the December quarter, which alone reduced the overall yield by about two-thirds of a tonne, she said.

China on average produces about 90 tonnes of gold per quarter, while the United States averages about 60 tonnes, according to industry data. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Chris Lewis)