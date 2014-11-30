Jordan Spieth of the United States tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the Australian Open golf tournament in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY Rising American talent Jordan Spieth shot a spectacular final round eight-under-par 63 as his rivals laboured in the Sydney wind to claim his second professional title by six strokes at the Australian Open on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Texan, who shared second place on his U.S. Masters debut in April, fired eight birdies in his flawless final round to secure the Stonehaven Cup at 13-under 271 for the tournament at The Australian Golf Club.

Australian Rod Pampling hit a 68 for second place, a shot better than compatriot Brad Rumford (70) in third with Greg Chalmers (71) in fourth on five-under. World number three Adam Scott (71) was fifth, a further shot back.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy, whose victory at the Royal Sydney last year provided a springboard for his stellar 2014, finished 15 shots off the pace after a 72.

