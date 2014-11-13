Lydia Ko of New Zealand reacts at the 9th hole during the women's British Open golf tournament at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, northern England, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

WELLINGTON New Zealand teenager Lydia Ko has become the youngest winner of the LPGA's rookie of the year award in a season in which she has won twice, secured two runner-up finishes and nine other top-10s.

The 17-year-old already owns records as the youngest LPGA title winner and the youngest player to win a $1 million in prize money.

"It's really been a dream rookie season for me," Ko said on the LPGA website.

"I learned so much and am glad to have achieved some of my goals along the way. It's an honour to have my name now etched alongside such amazing players and legends of the game on the list of Rookie of the Year winners."

Currently ranked third in the world, Ko enters this week's Lorena Ochoa Invitational fourth on the LPGA money list with$1,564,962 and riding a streak of 40 straight cuts -- the best on tour.

Ko is yet to miss a cut in an LPGA Tour event.

