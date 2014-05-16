SYDNEY May 16 Singapore edible oils giant
Wilmar International and First Pacific Co
are poised to buy Australian bread and dairy company Goodman
Fielder for A$1.37 billion ($1.28 billion) after the
target backed a sweetened takeover bid on Friday.
In a statement late on Friday, Goodman chairman Steve Gregg
said the company's board will unanimously recommend the offer in
the absence of a better one.
Late on Thursday Wilmar - which already owns 10 percent of
Goodman - and First Pacific, a Hong Kong investment firm, raised
their offer from a A$1.27 billion bid rebuffed by Goodman last
month. The pair said Goodman's top two shareholders agreed to
sell down their stakes by 4.8 percent.
The higher offer came with a condition that Goodman must
agree to it within 24 hours. It also offered shareholders a
dividend of A$0.01 per share.
($1 = 1.0696 Australian Dollars)
