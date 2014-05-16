* Board to recommend A$0.70/shr bid in absence of higher
offer
* Wilmar, First Pacific raised offer from A$0.65/shr
* Asian demand sparks interest in Australian food groups
* Rival bid could yet emerge - analyst
(Adds company, analyst comments, context)
SYDNEY, May 16 Australian bread and dairy
company Goodman Fielder Ltd said it will recommend
shareholders accept a sweetened A$1.37 billion ($1.28 billion)
takeover offer from Wilmar International Ltd and First
Pacific Co.
If accepted, the maker of Country Life bread and Meadow Lea
margarine would be brought under the wing of Singapore-based
Wilmar, a sugar refiner and the world's largest palm oil
producer, and Hong Kong investor First Pacific, whose principal
investments include Indonesia's PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
.
Goodman and other Australian and New Zealand food assets
have become attractive to offshore investors thanks to booming
Asian demand for their foods which meet higher standards of
quality. Analysts said Goodman could yet draw out a rival
bidder.
"The only company that would come in at a possible higher
bid is Bright Group out of China," said IG market strategist
Evan Lucas, referring to Bright Food Group Co Ltd.
"It's possible - they're certainly looking around the place
for similar things."
In a statement on Friday, Goodman Chairman Steve Gregg said
the company's board will unanimously recommend the offer in the
absence of a better one.
"This revised proposal ... demonstrates the strength of our
underlying business and brands but also the opportunity to
leverage these assets to grow the business across the Asian
region."
Goodman has struggled to build on the boom in Asian demand
for Australasian produce. The company lowered its 2014 earnings
guidance by 15 percent because trading conditions had
deteriorated and cost-saving measures had been delayed.
Late on Thursday, Wilmar - which already owns 10 percent of
Goodman - and First Pacific raised their offer from a A$1.27
billion bid rebuffed last month.
Wilmar and First Pacific gave Goodman's board 24 hours to
agree to recommend the bid to shareholders, to whom the pair
also offered a dividend of A$0.01 per share.
Shares of Goodman closed 1 percent lower at A$0.665 before
the company's statement on Friday. In the revised bid, Wilmar
and First Pacific said they will pay A$0.70 per Goodman share,
rather than the A$0.65 initially offered.
Goodman turned down the first offer as "opportunistic" and
sought to fend off the approach by pressing ahead with plans to
sell its New Zealand dairy business.
Wilmar and First Pacific previously said they would not
pursue the acquisition if Goodman sold the dairy business.
($1 = 1.0696 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye, Thuy Ong and Lincoln Feast; Editing
by Christopher Cushing)