SYDNEY May 13 The Australian government plans to sell around A$74 billion ($59 billion)in bonds in the fiscal year to end June 2016, up slightly from A$72 billion in 2014/15.

The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) said around A$35.8 billion of old debt would mature in 2015/16, leaving new issuance of A$38.2 billion.

Some A$64 billion of paper had been sold so far in 2014/15, and it planned to pre-fund part of next year's issuance in order to maintain the current pace of issuance.

The AOFM said it planned to establish several new bond lines in 2015/16.

Issuance of Treasury Indexed Bonds in 2015/16 is expected to be around A$4 billion in face value terms. Two tenders for indexed bonds of at least a$100 million each will be conducted in most months.

Subject to market conditions, consideration will be given to issuing a new long-dated indexed bond.

The issuance details follow Tuesday's presentation of the government's 2015/16 budget, which forecast a deficit of just over A$35 billion for the coming financial year. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)