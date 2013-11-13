Nov 14 Australian bulk grains handler and
takeover target GrainCorp Ltd posted on Thursday a 15
percent drop in adjusted full-year net profit after a smaller
harvest dented revenues and said it faced a tougher period ahead
as drought and frosts affected yields.
GrainCorp, the largest grains handler on Australia's east
coast, said adjusted net profit totalled A$175 million ($162.7
million) down on the record adjusted net profit of A$205 million
reported last year. Analysts' average forecasts were for a net
profit of A$173.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
data.
Including one-off costs associated with the acquisition and
integration of its oils business and costs in response to Archer
Daniel Midland Co's takeover bid, the net profit was
A$141 million.
ADM's A$3.0 billion takeover bid is awaiting regulatory
approval from Australia, China and elsewhere.
Some Australian farm groups and politicians have been
voicing opposition to the deal, ahead of a mid-December deadline
for Treasurer Joe Hockey to make a decision after advice from
the Foreign Investment Review Board.
GrainCorp is one of numerous Australian agribusinesses to
have attracted international interest in recent years, with
bidders betting on the country's ability to supply fast-growing
Asia with high quality food.