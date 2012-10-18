SYDNEY Oct 19 A large block of shares in
Australian bulk grain handler Graincorp crossed in
pre-market trade on Friday at a 33 percent premium to Thursday's
close, according to stock exchange data.
Two lines of 22.8 million shares in Graincorp worth A$268
million ($278 million) changed hands at A$11.75 a share.
Graincorp, which has a market value of around A$2 billion,
has been considered as a takeover target. The company in August
announced plans to buy two food oil businesses for a combined
A$472 million ($490 million) to create the country's largest
edible oil processor.
The company was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.9632 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)