MELBOURNE, July 31 Australian banks will step up
to fill the gap in financing agricultural firms in Asia left by
the withdrawal of European banks from the region, the deputy
chief of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said.
"For companies that are focused in our region, I would say,
absolutely," the local banks will step in, Graham Hodges, ANZ's
deputy chief executive told a grains conference in Melbourne on
Tuesday.
Several European banks have pulled back on lending in the
region as they seek to preserve capital and focus on the crisis
at home.
The big global agricultural firms expect financiers to work
across border and although Australian banks would be unlikely to
step into other regions such as Latin America, Asia provided
plenty of opportunities, Hodges said.
Canadian banks were likely to take up some of the slack for
day-to-day agricultural financing, he added.
ANZ had recently closed its largest single lending facility
of A$750 million ($786.86 million) for an agricultural client,
Hodges said, and agricultural firms could also benefit from
easier access to bank financing as the gloss comes off
Australia's mining boom.
($1 = 0.9532 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)