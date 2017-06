SYDNEY Feb 16 Western Australia state's 2011-2012 grains harvest has exceeded 15 million tonnes for the first time, with more than 80 percent of the tonnage earmarked for export, the state government said on Thursday.

The bumper crop was recorded despite an abnormally wet and protracted harvest in recent months, Terry Redman, the state's minister for agriculture said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan)