JOHANNESBURG May 25 South African insurer Hollard Group confirmed on Monday that its Australian unit, Greenstone, is seeking a listing on the Sydney stock market, its spokesman said.

Citing a source working on the sale, Reuters reported earlier that Greenstone planned to raise nearly A$1 billion ($783 million) in what is set to be Australia's biggest initial public offering for the year to date.

