BRIEF-Vostok appoints Henrik Stenlund as new CFO
* VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
JOHANNESBURG May 25 South African insurer Hollard Group confirmed on Monday that its Australian unit, Greenstone, is seeking a listing on the Sydney stock market, its spokesman said.
Citing a source working on the sale, Reuters reported earlier that Greenstone planned to raise nearly A$1 billion ($783 million) in what is set to be Australia's biggest initial public offering for the year to date.
* Intends liting on May 2 on the free market of Duesseldorf Stock Exchange without a public offer