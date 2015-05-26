(Corrects May 25 story to clarify relationship between Hollard
Australia and Hollard South Africa in paragraphs 5 and 10)
* About 58 pct of Greenstone, or 398 mln shares, to be sold
* Shares to be priced at between A$2.00 and A$2.50
* Greenstone to have stock market value of up to A$1.7 bln
* Hollard to retain 31.7 pct holding
* Final price to be set on June 11 or 12
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, May 25 South African-owned insurer
Hollard Group plans to raise nearly A$1 billion ($783 million)
by listing its Australian unit Greenstone Pty Ltd, in what is
set to be Australia's biggest flotation so far in 2015.
The listing will be closely watched by capital markets
participants anxious to gauge the strength of demand for new
issues, which has cooled after a record 2014 due to concerns
about sluggish economies around the world.
About 58 percent of Greenstone, or 398 million shares, will
be sold for between A$2.00 and A$2.50 per share, a prospectus
filed with Australian authorities showed on Monday, confirming
what a source working on the sale told Reuters.
At the top end of the range, Greenstone, which sells life
and pet insurance, would have a stock market value of A$1.7
billion.
South Africa's Hollard Insurance Group, a privately-held
company with annual premium income of more than 15 billion rand
($1.3 billion), owns about 10 percent of Australia's Hollard
Group, which is the main shareholder in Greenstone.
Hollard Group and founder and former chief executive Richard
Enthoven will at least retain a combined 42 percent upon the
listing, slated for June 16.
The deal is likely to top the A$834 million raised by
accounting software firm MYOB Ltd, which rose to a
first-day premium on May 4 but has since weakened and closed at
A$3.64 on Monday, against a flotation price of A$3.65.
Total money raised by Australian flotations or initial
public offerings (IPOs) tumbled to $327 million in the first
quarter of 2015 from $7.5 billion in the fourth quarter of last
year. The average issue size fell to $30 million from $270
million over the same period, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"We are extremely excited about the IPO," Nic Kohler, CEO of
the Hollard Insurance Group in South Africa, said in a
statement, adding he had no plans list the South African
business.
Hollard Insurance Group said it would use money from the
sale to support its business across the world. Hollard Group,
along with Swiss Re and Hannover Re,
underwrites Greenstone policies.
Goldman Sachs, Macquarie Capital, Citigroup
, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan are working
on the issue and a final price will be determined on June 11 or
12.
($1 = 1.2778 Australian dollars)
($1 = 11.9390 rand)
(Additional reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng in Johannesburg;
Editing by David Evans and David Holmes)