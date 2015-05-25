SYDNEY May 25 South African-owned insurer
Hollard Group hopes to raise nearly A$1 billion ($783 million)
by listing its Australian unit Greenstone Pty Ltd, a source
working on the sale told Reuters, in what is set to be
Australia's biggest initial public offering of 2015.
Greenstone, which sells life and pet insurance, filed a
prospectus with Australian authorities on Monday outlining plans
to sell about 58 percent of the company for between A$2.00 and
A$2.50 per share, said the source who declined to be identified
as the offer details had not been formally disclosed.
That would give the company a market capitalisation of up to
A$1.7 billion, the source added.
($1 = 1.2778 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)