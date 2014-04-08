SYDNEY, April 8 GVK Hancock said on Tuesday it
would work with regulators and landholders to meet strict
court-set conditions to gain a lease for its $10 billion Alpha
coal mine, rail and port project.
GVK Hancock, a joint venture between India's GVK Power &
Infrastructure Ltd and Australian billionaire Gina
Rinehart, had already won state and federal government approval
for the project in Queensland state's untapped Galilee Basin.
The Land Court of Queensland on Tuesday recommended the
state government approve the mining lease only if strict
conditions are met to deal with objections made under the
Mineral Resources Act and the Environmental Protection Act.
