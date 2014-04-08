SYDNEY, April 8 GVK Hancock said on Tuesday it would work with regulators and landholders to meet strict court-set conditions to gain a lease for its $10 billion Alpha coal mine, rail and port project.

GVK Hancock, a joint venture between India's GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd and Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart, had already won state and federal government approval for the project in Queensland state's untapped Galilee Basin.

The Land Court of Queensland on Tuesday recommended the state government approve the mining lease only if strict conditions are met to deal with objections made under the Mineral Resources Act and the Environmental Protection Act. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Jane Wardell; Editing by Christopher Cushing)